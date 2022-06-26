12,570 Ukrainians enter Romania in past 24 hours

The Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs that 132,550 persons entered Romania through the border check points on Saturday, of whom 12,570 were Ukrainian citizens (down 2.6 percent from the previous day).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, 7,583 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (down 4.1pct), and 1,265 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with the Republic of Moldova (down 5pct).Since the onset of the crisis, on February 24, 2022, until Saturday at midnight, 1,324,823 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania nationwide. Also, since February 10, 2022, pre-conflict period, a number of 1,359,352 Ukrainians have entered Romania."Border surveillance strengthening measures have been set in place on the land border as well, with additional crews conducting missions in the covered areas. There is an integrated action with the other institutions relevant in the area, aimed at an operative exchange of data and information, as well as at jointly adapting the necessary measures for managing the emerged cases," the release reads.