13 migrants found hiding in vehicles at border with Hungary in Arad County

Arad border police caught 13 migrants from Bangladesh, India, Afghanistan and Pakistan, who tried to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hiding in a truck and under the platform of a minibus.

Both vehicles were checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point.

Two Pakistanis and an Afghan were found in a truck driven by a Romanian transporting auto parts to Germany.

Later, the trained dogs of the border police drew attention to a van pulling a platform, driven by a Romanian.

"During the checks, the border police crew and the service dog discovered, hidden in a specially arranged place, ten people. During the investigations, our colleagues established that those in question are citizens from Bangladesh and India," the Arad Border Police informed on Monday, told Agerpres.

In both cases, the border police make additional investigations.