13,534 Ukrainians enter Romania on August 10, almost 25 pct up from previous day

Approximately 244,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 57,900 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Wednesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were 117,370 travelers on the inbound, including 13,534 Ukrainian citizens (up by 24.24 percent compared to the day before). The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 until August 9 is 1,887,142, the IGPF said.

Information on the situation of the border crossing points open to international traffic are available on the Trafic online app that can be accessed at http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 66 illegal acts (28 infractions and 38 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) amounts to approximately RON 8,000.

Fines worth approximately RON 70,000 were also issued.

17 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 62 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.

