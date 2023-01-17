14 border policemen, 12 customs officers heard after searches at border crossing points with Moldova (sources)

Prosecutors took 14 border police officers and 12 customs officers to hearings, following searches in over 30 locations, five of which were border crossing points, judicial sources told AGERPRES.

Prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), in coordination with judicial authorities from the Republic of Moldova, carried out, on Tuesday, over 30 searches in a corruption case, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the DNA sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, after obtaining the legal warrants from the relevant courts, the police conducted 31 searches in the counties of Iasi, Vaslui, Botosani, Galati, Neamt and Bihor, five of which were at border checkpoints and the rest in the respective suspects's homes.

Judicial sources told AGERPRES that the employees of the border points Bors, Stanca-Costesti, Albita, Oancea, Sculeni would be targeted in this case over the bribe-taking suspicions.

"Prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate - Iasi territorial service, in coordination with judicial authorities from the Republic of Moldova, benefiting from the support of Eurojust (European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation), are conducting investigations in a criminal case concerning suspicions regarding the committing of crimes of corruption in connection with the transit of some border points, between July 2021 and September 2022," the DNA press release states.