14 foreign citizens illegally attempting to cross to Hungary, spotted at border

Police from the western Nadlad Border, Nadlac II and Varsand have spotted 14 foreign citizens from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq, who were trying to illegally cross the border to Hungary, being hidden in the trunk of a car, and in freight trucks, respectively.

According to a press release sent on Friday by the Border Police, at the Nadlac Border Crossing there was a vehicle which was thoroughly checked, being driven by a young man, 23 years of age, two foreign citizens being found in the trunk of his car.

The persons were picked up and transported to the headquarters of the sector for searches, where upon verification, the border police established that they are citizens from Syria, aged 28 and 34, asylum seekers in Romania.

Furthermore, at the Nadlac II Border Crossing, a Bulgarian citizen presented himself for border search formalities, at the exit point, behing the wheel of a freight vehicle registered in Bulgaria. He was transporting, according to the shipping papers, metallic shapes for cookies, on the Bulgaria-Netherlands route.

Upon a thorough search of the means of transportation, two Iraqi citizens were found, hidden in the cargo hold, aged between 15 and 30.

At the Varsand Border Crossing, the border police noticed a vehicle driven by a Turkish citizen, who was transporting aluminum profiles for a company in Poland, where 8 foreign citizens were hidden inside the cargo hold. Upon preliminary checks, the border police established that they are citizens from Afghanistan and Pakistan, aged between 15 and 37, asylum seekers in Romania.

In all cases, the border police are carrying out searches in order to establish the entire criminal activity, and at the end they will carry out the legal measures that are to be taken.