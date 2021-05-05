142 deaths recorded due to SARS-CoV-2 in past 24 hrs, death toll reaches 28,616

As many as 142 people - 73 men and 69 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Of these, seven deaths were recorded in the age category 40-49 years, 12 deaths in the age category 50-59 years, 36 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 51 deaths in the 70-79 years category and 36 deaths at over 80 years old.

According to the GCS, 135 of the recorded deaths were in patients with medical history, four deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and for 3 patients no medical record has been reported so far, reports Agerpres.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 28,616 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

At the same time, 190 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.