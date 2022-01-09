14,850 persons get vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24 hrs, 2,721 as first-dose recipients

As many as 14,850 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 2,721 represent the first dose, 2,279 - the second dose and 9,850 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) reported on Sunday.

According to the CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 16,049,850 doses of the vaccine have been administered for 7,987,790 people, with 7,880,457 receiving the full scheme and 2,133,381 being inoculated with the third dose.

In the past 24 hours, four adverse reactions have been recorded, three whole-body type and one of local type. In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,764 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,160 of local type and 17,604 of whole-body type.