 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

1,487 COVID-19 Omicron cases confirmed in Romania as of February 6

Berita Harian
Omicron

As many as 1,487 COVID-19 Omicron cases were confirmed in Romania as of February 8, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday.

According to INSP, 341 Omicron cases were confirmed in the week January 31 - February 6.

"Of the 1,487 Omicron cases identified so far, 49 were with the BA.2 sub-variant (3.3 percent)," the INSP mentions.

As many as 9,184 cases of concern involving SARS-CoV-2 variants have been confirmed in the reporting period, including 5,941 instances of Delta, and 1,487 instances of Omicron infection.

As of February 6, the confirmation rate of variants of concern was 94 percent.

Of the 5,941 Delta cases, 16 were confirmed last week.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.