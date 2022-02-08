1,487 COVID-19 Omicron cases confirmed in Romania as of February 6

As many as 1,487 COVID-19 Omicron cases were confirmed in Romania as of February 8, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday.

According to INSP, 341 Omicron cases were confirmed in the week January 31 - February 6.

"Of the 1,487 Omicron cases identified so far, 49 were with the BA.2 sub-variant (3.3 percent)," the INSP mentions.

As many as 9,184 cases of concern involving SARS-CoV-2 variants have been confirmed in the reporting period, including 5,941 instances of Delta, and 1,487 instances of Omicron infection.

As of February 6, the confirmation rate of variants of concern was 94 percent.

Of the 5,941 Delta cases, 16 were confirmed last week.