14th Forum of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation starting in Cluj-Napoca

World leaders, including Prince Edward, the brother of British King Charles III, are convening in Cluj-Napoca for The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation Forum, which starts today and runs until Friday, told Agerpres.

"Taking place in Cluj Napoca during the month of education, the triennial conference event will bring together international leaders to discuss and plan the future growth of the Award worldwide," according to the British Embassy in Romania.

"The Award's global ambition is that every 14-24 year old has the opportunity to participate in the Award and to challenge themselves and build on the universal skills that will serve them and their communities for years to come.'

The theme of the event, "supporting the infinite potential of young people," will look at the challenges and opportunities facing young people today and examine how the Award can work with and alongside its participants, so as to ensure they are fully equipped to face the world and their futures head on.

The global Forum 2022 officially begins with the welcoming ceremony on October 11, where delegates and special guests will be addressed by The Earl of Wessex in his capacity as chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation; Margareta, Custodian of Romanian Crown and Prince Radu of Romania; The Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg, in his capacity as Chair of The Mérite Jeunesse Luxembourg; Lord Boateng, International Trustee and Chair of the Award's International Council and Cluj-Napoca Deputy Mayor Dan Tarcea.

During the four-day event, The Earl of Wessex will meet young Gold Award holders from across Europe to hear first-hand about the positive impact the Award has had on their lives.