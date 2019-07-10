15,992 children born in Romania in May 2019, up 3,201 from April

The number of children born in Romania in May 2019 was 15,992, up 3,201 from April, while the number of deaths was 21,503, up 152 on a monthly basis, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, the rate of natural increase was negative in May 2019, with deaths exceeding live births by 5,511.The number of deaths of children under the age of one reported in May 2019 was 89, down 15 from April.On the other hand, 12,789 marriages were recorded in May 2019, by 7,530 more than in April. The number of divorces pronounced under final rulings according to Law 202/2010 was 2,714, up 501 from the previous month.Against the same month of 2018, the number of live births was down 296, while the number of deaths was up 820. The rate of natural increase was negative both in May 2019 (-5,511) and in May 2018 (-4,395).The number of deaths in children under the age declined by 35 from the same period of the previous year.The number of marriages was 107 higher than in the same month of the previous year. Final divorces were down by 177.