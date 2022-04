As many as 150 COVID-19 Omicron cases were confirmed in Romania for the week April 18 - 24, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reports on Tuesday.

According to INSP, 5,138 Omicron cases had been confirmed as of April 24, and 1,860 of them tested positive for the BA.2 subvariant (36 pct).Also, 13,460 sequenced samples were reported to INSP's National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases as of April 24. AGERPRES