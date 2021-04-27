153,920 people employed in education system have been vaccinated

A number of 153,920 people (around 45%) employed in the education system have been vaccinated against COVID, the head of National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita informed on Tuesday, report agerpres.

He told a press conference that in the vaccination centers from the network of the Ministry of National Defense, a total of 165,288 people were vaccinated, out of whom 45,000 from the Ministry of National Defense, the rest being from the civilian population.

So far, 43,388 people have been immunized in vaccination centers organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the CNCAV head said.Valeriu Gheorghita reminded that 993 vaccination centers are active, with 1,478 flows, with a capacity of over 120,000 immunized people per day."By type of vaccine, there are 645 centers that receive vaccine from Pfizer, with 1,020 flows, there are 130 centers that receive vaccine from Moderna, with 159 flows, and 218 centers that receive vaccine from AstraZeneca, with 299 flows," indicated the chairman of CNCAV.