16 Iraqi and Afghan citizens stopped at border with Hungary

Sixteen citizens from Iraq and Afghanistan who were trying to illegally cross the border in Hungary were apprehended by the policemen in Bors sector, Bihor county, a release of the Territorial Inspectorate of Oradea Border Police (ITPF) informed on Wednesday.

"On 21 August, around 02:00hrs, during some specific missions, the border policemen within the Bors Border Police Sector, Bihor county, noticed in the responsibility area, a group of persons moving on foot, in the field, toward Hungary's territory. An action was immediately conducted following which the persons were stopped at approximately 50 meters from the border line and taken to the headquarters of the sector for investigations. Within the preliminary check-ups, the border policemen established that the group was made up of 16 people, citizens from Iraq and Afghanistan, all male, aged between 15 and 31, asylum seekers in our country," the quoted source mentions.The Iraqi and Afghan citizens are being investigated for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border, legal measures following to be taken after the investigations are complete.