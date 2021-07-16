 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

16 people admitted in hospital and 41 assisted at the scene, following multiple car pile-up on A2

Directia Regionala de Drumuri si Poduri Constanta
Accident Autostrada Soarelui

The latest accounts made public by the Dobrogea Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) show that, following the road events which took place on the A2 motorway, 16 people were rushed to the hospital and another 41 people were assisted at the scene.

According to the quoted source, of the 16 victims transported to medical units, 7 are children with ages between 10 and 17.

The spokeswoman for ISU Dobrogea, Anamaria Stoica, specified that the victims were taken to the Constanta County Hospital and the Medgidia Municipal Hospital.

Furthermore, of the 41 people assisted at the scene, 16 received medical care, but were not transported to the hospital.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.