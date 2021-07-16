16 people admitted in hospital and 41 assisted at the scene, following multiple car pile-up on A2

The latest accounts made public by the Dobrogea Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) show that, following the road events which took place on the A2 motorway, 16 people were rushed to the hospital and another 41 people were assisted at the scene.

According to the quoted source, of the 16 victims transported to medical units, 7 are children with ages between 10 and 17.

The spokeswoman for ISU Dobrogea, Anamaria Stoica, specified that the victims were taken to the Constanta County Hospital and the Medgidia Municipal Hospital.Furthermore, of the 41 people assisted at the scene, 16 received medical care, but were not transported to the hospital.