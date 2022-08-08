16-ton transport of textile waste, stopped at border

A transport of approximately 16 tons of textile waste was stopped by the authorities at the western border, at Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, after it was discovered that the company that was bringing the load from Germany did not meet the legal conditions to recycle.

"A truck, registered in the county of Alba, that was carrying out a transport of clothing waste, arrived with a load of 15.8 tons. According to the shipping manifest, the textile waste was from Germany, intended to a company in the county of Alba. Seeing that the destination of the transport does not own a recycling/recovery installation, a mandatory condition according to the current legislation for waste transfer, the transport was denied entry into the country," the Arad Environment Guard informed on Monday.AGERPRES