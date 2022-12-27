16.9 ml-plus vaccine doses administered in Romania two years since national Covid vaccine rollout

Romania's Covid vaccine rollout began on December 27, 2020 after a nationwide state of emergency declared in the spring of the same year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Health Ministry, as many as 16,903,644 vaccine doses had been administered nationwide as of December 25, 2022, and 8,129,452 people had the full vaccination scheme.

There have been more than 3.3 million confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, 13,676,704 RT-PCR tests and 12,344,428 rapid antigenic tests have been processed.

As many as 67,374 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 died in Romania as of December 26. The latest data from the National Public Health Institute shows that 86.5 percent of the Covid-related deaths were in people aged over 60; men accounted for 54.7 percent of the deaths, and 93.7 percent of the deceased had at least one underlying condition.

As many as 9,804 Omicron infection cases were confirmed in Romania as of December 25.