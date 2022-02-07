16,958 new COVID cases; over 48,000 tests conducted in past 24 hours

A number of 16,958 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 850 more than the previous day, with over 48,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,631 are in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest - 4,765, and the counties of Constanta - 1,706, Arges - 1,366, and Cluj - 1,080.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,418,779 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 72,116 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

There are 11,884 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, 724 more than the day before, of whom 911 are children.

1,102 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, 37 more than the previous day, 26 of whom are children. Of the 1,102 patients admitted to the ICU, 948 are unvaccinated.

According to the GCS, 1,990,254 patients were declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, 81 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 59 men and 22 women ranging in age from 40-49 to over 80. 78 deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Out of a total of 81 patients who died, 66 were unvaccinated and 15 were vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age groups from 60 to 69 to over 80. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 60,723 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.