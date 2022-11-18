17 migrants caught attempting to sneak into Hungary hidden in plastic boxes

Arad border police on Friday night caught 17 migrants of African and Asian origin as they attempted to illegally cross into Hungary hidden in plastic boxes transported by a truck that was in for customs clearance at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, told Agerpres.

According to the transportation documents, the shipment was intended for a trading company in France

Following a thorough inspection of the vehicle, seventeen foreign citizens were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment, in the transported boxes. They were taken to the border police precincts, where it was determined that they hail from various African or Asian countries (Bangladesh, Nepal, Egypt, Morocco, Eritrea and Pakistan) and are aged between 21 and 39, the Arad Border Police informed.

They had all entered Romania legally, on regular personal documents.

The Romanian driver is being probed for migrant trafficking.