170 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in over 27,500 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 170 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 27,500 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday, Agerpres informs.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Wednesday, 1,082,880 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,047,528 patients have been declared cured.

To date, 8,666,501 RT-PCR tests and 1,812,025 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 11,957 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,208 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,749 on request) and 16,557 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 19 people were reconfirmed positive.

