172 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 confirmed March 20 - 26

Agerpres
INSP

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week March 20 - 26, 172 cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed, of which 28 are VOC (variants of concern) and 142 are VOI (variants of interest).

Of the 142 VOI cases, 8 are confirmed with the Omicron variant, sub-variant BA.2.75, 51 BQ.1, 18 XBB and 65 with XBB 1.5. Another 2 cases are confirmed with sub-variant XBK, told Agerpres.

So far 143 cases have been confirmed with BA.2.75 sub-variant, 9 with BA.2+L452X, 462 cases with BQ.1, 57 cases with XBB sub-variant and 127 with Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5.

Up to March 26, 2023, 10,077 cases have been confirmed with the Omicron variant (VOC), of which 3,138 have been detected with the BA.2 sub-variant (31%).

To date, 3,499 cases have been detected with the BA.5 sub-variant (35%).

The INSP reports that 19,210 sequences have been reported to the CNSCBT by March 26.

The 172 sequences of week 12/2023 were reported by INCDMM Cantacuzino (104) and INBI Bals (68).

