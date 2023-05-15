18 citizens from Asia, detected when they wanted to cross the border illegally, into Serbia

The border police officers from western Timis county detected, in the last weekend, 18 citizens from Asia, with valid residence permits in Romania, who wanted to illegally cross the border, into Serbia, from within the county's radius, some of them wanting to reach Greece.

The border police detected two groups of seven and six citizens from Nepal, aged between 24 and 43, all with valid residence permits in Romania, who tried to illegally cross the border into Serbia, according to a press release from the Timisoara Border Police, sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

In another sector, five other citizens from Bangladesh were detected attempting to cross the border illegally, all of them having work visas on the territory of our country and who tried to cross the border from Romania to Serbia illegally.