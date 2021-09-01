185 million Euro in support for NEETs: non-working, not going to school youth

A number of 12 contracts, worth 32.7 million RON, within the "Future for NEETs youth" Human Capital Operational Program, were signed on Wednesday with the beneficiaries, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) announced in a press release sent AGERPRES.

"The Ministry of Investments and European Projects started signing contracts within the POCU (Human Capital Operational Program) "Future for NEETs youth", with a total value of over 185 million Euro. Among the 99 winning projects, 12 were signed today at the Ministry, and the rest will be signed in the following days," the press release reads.

According to the quoted source, with the help of the 99 contracts, almost 60,000 NEETs youth (Not in Employment, Education or Training), unemployed, with emphasis on those from the rural area and those belonging to the Roma minority, with ages between 16-29, will benefit from measures adapted to their needs, so that they can finish their mandatory studies, and to take classes for professional qualification in crafts where there is a large request on the labor market and to find a job. Apart from this, 1,500 youth will be helped to open up their own business, benefiting from 25,000 Euro each in financial support."Through these contracts we have a single goal: ensuring a safe future for NEETs youths at home, in Romania. There are many young people who did not finish their school and who do not have a job. These youth represent an immense resource for Romania, and we want to help them find a well-paid job. It is one of the most important objectives of this governing: ensuring a decent living at home, in the country. I would like to thank my colleagues from the Ministry, colleagues from POCU for supporting these projects, that they are interested in the fate of these young people," Hegedus Csilla, a MIPE state secretary, said.All 99 contracts will be signed and their implementation will begin in the next two weeks.