20 migrants caught at Nadlac II Border Crossing Point hiding in van

The authorities with the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) apprehended on Friday a number of 20 migrants hidden in a van, who attempted to illegally exit Romania, in order to get to western Europe, the driver of the vehicle being under criminal investigation, told Agerpres.

"A Romanian citizen, aged 21, arrived at the border to complete border formalities on his way out of the country. The man was driving a van registered in the Czech Republic and was traveling, without a load, on the Romania-Austria route. Based on the profile of risk, a thorough control of the means of transportation was conducted, following which the border policemen discovered, in the cargo compartment, twenty foreign citizens," a press release sent by the Arad Border Police shows.

The foreigners were taken in for investigations, and it was established that they are citizens for Bangladesh, India, Ghana, Gambia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, aged between 21 and 43. They intended to illegally get to a western European state, according to the Romanian authorities.

The foreigners entered Romania legally, based on personal documents, and ten of them are asylum seekers.

The border policemen are investigating migrant trafficking, in relation to the Romanian driver and in respect to the migrants, investigations are conducted for the fraudulent attempt to cross the state border.