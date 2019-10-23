2019PresidentialElection/Diaconu: I'm counting on ALDE's support in electoral campaign, but strictly in terms of logistics

Independent candidate running for president Mircea Diaconu, endorsed by Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), stated on Wednesday in Resita that he is counting in this electoral campaign on ALDE's support, but strictly in terms of logistics.

"There are some terms of the agreement. I came out and requested support everywhere, because I really cannot do it by myself. It is a huge demarche. And they said that they endorse me, an aspect for which we discussed the terms of the support, which only means logistics. This alliance was made only for my support. It doesn't function in Parliament or beyond. The moment the elections conclude, on 25 November or, perhaps, on 10 November, the agreement disappears. You don't see them with me, I don't bear their logos, therefore, it is the support I needed. In the first place, it's about the people in the polling stations. With them I have this right and I can somewhat cover the competition with the others. What they do in Parliament is their political business and is not my topic. The independent status is the key of this story," Mircea Diaconu stated at the meeting with his followers, which took place in Resita.Diaconu said that he was very careful to the terms established regarding his support by the political parties, precisely, not to be politically monopolised and his political partners have understood this thing perfectly."You know, they are very reserved. I haven't talked to the leaders in weeks. They mind their business, I mind mine. I am helped, especially, at local level because a poster is being hung, I will have some people in the polling stations, strictly logistics and nothing else," Diaconu mentioned.In respect to the Romanians' exodus to work abroad, Mircea Diaconu said that this is their right. On the other hand, Diaconu argues that a global judgment cannot be made because each person has his/her story and motivation leading to this step.