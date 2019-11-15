2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis cites Defense Pact, Sibiu Summit as major achievements of his term in office

Presidential candidate of the National Liberal Party (PNL), incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, said on Friday that the Pact for the allocation of 2 percent of GDP for Defense and the Sibiu Summit this year are two further achievements of his term in office.

"Let's just pick one from the earlier time of my term, when I persuaded all the parliamentary parties to sign that 2 percent for Defense Pact, which has truly put us into a privileged and highly respected position within NATO, and another one towards the end of the term - the Sibiu Summit where we brought together all the important European leaders and showed them the beautiful face of Romania," Iohannis said before attending a meeting with supporters in Baia Mare, when asked to mention another two achievements of his tenure.

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis said that the biggest achievement of his term is the replacement of the Social Democratic government with "a power at the service of the Romanians".

"The biggest achievement is the latest one, (...) specifically the replacement of the PSD rule with a power at the service of the Romanians, embodied by the Orban Government," the head of the state told a press conference organized at the PNL headquarters.