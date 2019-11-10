 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Victory! We have managed to defeat PSD more than ever in last 30 years

vot alegeri sondaj

National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for the presidential election Klaus Iohannis said, following the announcement of the exit polls, that Romanians have never voted so much and so clearly against the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and this means "a huge step" for Romania.

"Dear Romanian, victory! We have succeeded in defeating the PSD more than ever in the last 30 years. The Romanians have never voted so much and so clearly against the PSD and this is a huge step for Romania," said Iohannis, at the PNL headquarters.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.