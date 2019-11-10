2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Victory! We have managed to defeat PSD more than ever in last 30 years

National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for the presidential election Klaus Iohannis said, following the announcement of the exit polls, that Romanians have never voted so much and so clearly against the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and this means "a huge step" for Romania.

"Dear Romanian, victory! We have succeeded in defeating the PSD more than ever in the last 30 years. The Romanians have never voted so much and so clearly against the PSD and this is a huge step for Romania," said Iohannis, at the PNL headquarters.