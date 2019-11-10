 
#2019PresidentialElection / MEP Dan Motreanu: 'I have voted for a normal Romania and its European track'

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
dan motreanu inquam

MEP Dan Motreanu, the leader of PNL (National Liberal Party) Giurgiu on Sunday told AGERPRES that he voted for a normal Romania and for the candidate who can offer him the certitude that Romania will keep its European track.

"I went to Bucharest and several locations in Giurgiu County today to check on the voting process. I stopped at a polling station in the northern part of the county, in Sabareni, and exercised my right to vote there. I have voted for a normal Romania and for the candidate who can offer me the certitude that Romania will keep its European track and further strengthen the country's European path," said Dan Motreanu.

The head of PNL Giurgiu specified that there were no incidents recorded in the unfolding of the election process in southern Giurgiu.

AGERPRES

