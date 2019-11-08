2019PresidentialElection/ Over 16.000 polling stations providing access to voters with reduced mobility

Over 16.000 polling stations are providing access to voters with reduced mobility, according to a statement of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

"As of November 7, 2019, information regarding accessibility to polling stations for voters with reduced mobility has been communicated for a number of 18,698 (99.73pct) polling stations out of the 18,748 polling stations set up for the presidential election of 2019. Following the centralisation of the reports submitted by the administrative-territorial units, it is found that out of the total of 18,698 polling stations in place for which information was received, a number of 16,100 polling stations (86.11pct) provide access to voters with reduced mobility, and a number of 2,598 polling stations (13.89pct) do not," according to AEP.

At the request of the AEP, the administrative-territorial units, the administrative-territorial subdivisions have submitted the list of polling stations that can provide access to persons with reduced mobility, in accordance with Article 44 (4)(e) of Law 370/2004 for the election of the President of Romania, recast, as subsequently amended and supplemented, as well as with AEP Decision 33/2019 regarding some measures for the good organisation and conduct of the election for the President of Romania in 2019.

The AEP says that it has asked the mayors to identify the polling stations that provide access to persons with reduced mobility and submit a centralised list by October 12.

