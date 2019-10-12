2019PresidentialElection Presidential contender Mircea Diaconu on Dancila: A wounded lion is even more dangerous

Actor Mircea Diaconu, a presidential contender backed by Pro Romania and the Alliance of Democrats and Liberals (ALDE), said on Saturday that he is not negotiating for the Social Democrats' support in the race for the Cotroceni Palace.

"The figures, the percentages are moving. Every day brings something good or bad, but everyone's performance and position counts for sure. Speaking about PSD's Dancila: you know, a wounded lion is more dangerous than an uninjured one," Diaconu said in Sibiu.Asked if he is negotiating for PSD's support and if it would be possible for Viorica Dancila to drop her presidential bid, Diaconu replied: "There is no negotiation going on and this is impossible. Let this be very clear! There is no way that she withdraws. The ballots are printed, everything is prepared, so no one can withdraw."Mircea Diaconu on Saturday held a 'meet-and-greet' event in the Grand Square of Sibiu.