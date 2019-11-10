2019PresidentialElection/ Voting process ends in Australia, almost 1,000 Romanians cast their ballots

The voting process has ended in Australia, with almost 1,000 Romanians having participated in the ballot.

According to the online platform of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), 989 Romanians cast their ballots in the six polling stations opened in this country - in Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. There were also four votes by mail in the Sydney polling station.

In a first, this year Romanians living out of the country have three days to cast their vote for the President of Romania in 835 polling stations that were open between 12:00 and 21:00 hrs local time on Friday, and between 7:00 and 21:00 hrs local time on Saturday and Sunday.

The addresses of the polling stations and other information about the electoral process are available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the special section dedicated to the presidential ballot.

The recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Romanian citizens abroad is that they should turn out to vote in the first part of the day in order to avoid possible crowding towards the end of the polling stations' program.

