21,316 people in Romania test positive for COVID-19 after first jab

Romania's National Public Health Institute (INSP) has reported that, between December 27, 2020 and April 25, 2021, as many as 21,316 people in Romania vaccinated against COVID-19 (0.7% of all people vaccinated with the first dose) tested positive test for the illness after receiving their first dose of the vaccine, report agerpres.

During that time, 349 people, or 1.6% of all those who tested positive for COVID-19 after their first dose, died.

At the same time, 3,862 people (0.2% of all people fully vaccinated) tested positive after becoming fully vaccinated after their second dose of vaccine.According to the same source, 57 people (1.5% of all people who tested positive for COVID-19 after the second dose) died.