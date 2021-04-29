 
     
21,316 people in Romania test positive for COVID-19 after first jab

smartradio.ro
Romania's National Public Health Institute (INSP) has reported that, between December 27, 2020 and April 25, 2021, as many as 21,316 people in Romania vaccinated against COVID-19 (0.7% of all people vaccinated with the first dose) tested positive test for the illness after receiving their first dose of the vaccine, report agerpres.

During that time, 349 people, or 1.6% of all those who tested positive for COVID-19 after their first dose, died.

At the same time, 3,862 people (0.2% of all people fully vaccinated) tested positive after becoming fully vaccinated after their second dose of vaccine.

According to the same source, 57 people (1.5% of all people who tested positive for COVID-19 after the second dose) died.

 

stiripesurse.ro
