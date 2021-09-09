2,225 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, from over 39,000 tests done in last 24 hours; 39 COVID deaths over past 24 hours

A number of 2,226 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, from 39,228 tests done, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Thursday.

These are cases that did not have a positive test result prior.

Until Thursday, nationwide, there have been 1,113,381 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus and 1,062,366 patients were declared cured.

At a national level, until this time there have been 9,227,747 RT-PCR tests done and 2,614,073 quick antigenic tests.

In the last 24 hours there have been 15,261 RT-PCR tests made (6,721 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,540 upon request) and 23,967 quick antigenic tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 240 people were reconfirmed positive.

Romania reports 39 COVID deaths over past 24 hours, death toll hits 34,871

As many as 39 deaths in SARS-CoV-2 patients have been reported in the last 24 hours, to which another 40 add, occurred prior to the reporting period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs today, Agerpres informs.

The deceased patients are 42 men and 37 women who had been hospitalised in the counties of Botosani, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Calarasi, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Ilfov, Ialomita, Maramures, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Teleorman, Timis, Vaslui, Vrancea, Valcea and in Bucharest City.

Four of the 79 fatalities were in the 30 - 39 age range, 3 in the 40 - 49 age range, 13 in the 50 - 59 age range, 15 in the 60 - 69 age range, 22 in the 70 - 79 age range and 22 in people over 80 years of age.

72 of the victims had known underlying medical conditions, two did not suffer from comorbidities and for five there has been no such report so far.

523 patients with COVID-19 in ICU, of whom 8 children

According to the quoted source, 523 patients have been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 8 of them being children.

Nationwide, 13,939 people confirmed with being infected with the novel coronavirus are self-isolating at home and 3,647 are in institutional isolation.

Furthermore, 54,291 people are self-quarantining at home and 86 people are in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours there have been 1,650 calls made to the unique emergency number 112 and 479 calls to the TELVERDE (0800 800 358), opened especially for informing citizens.