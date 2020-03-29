 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

229 criminal cases for hindering fight against disease

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
politia rutiera verificari interdictii circulatie

A number of 229 criminal cases were opened up to now, by the Internal Affairs Ministry forces, for the crime of hindering the fight against diseases, a felony under the Criminal Code, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

Furthermore, the Police and Gendarmes applied 5,393 fines for breaking isolation/quarantine.

The Border Police, on the occasion of fulfilling entry formalities, also opened 4 criminal cases, under the aspect of false statements given to authorities, a felony under the Criminal Code.

Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 3, policemen tracked 33,484 persons not respecting circulation restrictions. The total value of fines issued was 46,089,939 lei.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.