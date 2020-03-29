229 criminal cases for hindering fight against disease

A number of 229 criminal cases were opened up to now, by the Internal Affairs Ministry forces, for the crime of hindering the fight against diseases, a felony under the Criminal Code, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

Furthermore, the Police and Gendarmes applied 5,393 fines for breaking isolation/quarantine.The Border Police, on the occasion of fulfilling entry formalities, also opened 4 criminal cases, under the aspect of false statements given to authorities, a felony under the Criminal Code.Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 3, policemen tracked 33,484 persons not respecting circulation restrictions. The total value of fines issued was 46,089,939 lei.