23,469 persons immunised against COVID test positive after first jab

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that between 27 December, 2020 and 23 May, 2021, as many as 23,469 people vaccinated against COVID (0.6 pct of all people vaccinated with the first jab) had a positive test for infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus after the first dose.

During this period, 445 people (1.9 pct of all people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection after receiving the first dose of vaccine) died.

"None of the deaths were due to vaccination," the INSP says.

At the same time, 4,718 people (0.1 pct of all people vaccinated with the second dose) had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection after the booster shot.

According to the source, 86 people (1.8 pct of all people who had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 infection after receiving the second jab) died, but "it was not due to vaccination".

"In the last two weeks (10-23 May), 558 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection after receiving the first dose of vaccine. (...) In the last two weeks (10-23 May), 359 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection after receiving the second dose of vaccine," the INSP says, according to AGERPRES.