23,514 Ukrainians enter Romania in last 24 hours, going up by 20%

As many as 23,514 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania in the last 24 hours, through border crossing points, representing a 20% increase from the previous day.

"On 27.02.2022, during the 24 hour interval nationwide, through border crossing points, 86,179 persons have entered Romania, of which 23,514 were Ukrainian citizens (going up by 20% from the previous day.) 10,566 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania from the Ukrainian border (18% increase), and 10,758 Ukrainian citizens entered through the Republic of Moldova (30% increase)," according to a press release sent by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) to AGERPRES on Monday, Agerpres.ro informs.

90,691 persons carried out formalities for exiting Romania, including 13,785 Ukrainian citizens (35% increase).

Since the launch of the crisis in Ukraine, until February 28, at 11:00, nationwide, approximately 74,701 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania and 40,340 Ukrainian citizens exited Romania.