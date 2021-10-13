24 foreigners in public custody, removed under escort from Romanian territory

Immigration police officers in western Arad, with the support of the gendarmes, carried out escorted removals from Romania's territory in the case of 24 foreign citizens in public custody, on whose name the measure denying them entry into our country for a period of 5 years having been imposed.

According to the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), the mission was ensured by the police officers with the Arad Accommodation Centre for foreign citizens in public custody.

Thus, on Wednesday, the immigration police officers escorted at the border 24 men aged between 18 and 31, from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Algeria, who were in public custody.

"Foreign citizens entered our country during the current year, being detected in an attempt to illegally cross the state border. While under public custody, the police officers from the Arad Accommodation Centre for foreign citizens in public custody carried out all necessary steps to have them removed under escort, in this case, activities specific to the readmission procedure provided by the Readmission Agreement concluded between the European Community and the Republic of Serbia," a press release sent by IGI informs.

The foreign nationals were transferred to the Serbian authorities, and upon leaving the country on their behalf, the measure of denying their entry into Romania was instituted, for a period of 5 years, in accordance with the provisions of Emergency Ordinance no. 194/2002 on the regime of foreigners in Romania, republished.