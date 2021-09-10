2,520 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in approximately 44K tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 2,520 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 43,996 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Friday, 1,115,901 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,063,360 patients have been declared cured.

Countrywide, 9,243,808 RT-PCR tests and 2,641,978 rapid antigen tests have been processed so far.

In the past 24 hours, 16,061 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,070 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,991 on request) and 27,905 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 259 people were reconfirmed positive.

41 COVID deaths over past 24 hours, death toll hits 34,914

As many as 41 deaths in SARS-CoV-2 patients have been reported in the last 24 hours, to which another 2 add, occurred prior to the reporting period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs today.

The deceased patients are 21 men and 22 women who had been hospitalised in the counties of Arad, Arges, Botosani, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Caras-Severin, Calarasi, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Gorj, Galati, Hunedoara, Iasi, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, and in Bucharest City.

Of these fatalities, three were in the 30 - 39 age range, five in the 50 - 59 age range, 13 in the 60 - 69 age range, 13 in the 70 - 79 age range and nine in people over 80 years of age.

40 of the victims had known underlying medical conditions, two did not suffer from comorbidities and for one there has been no such report so far.

Romania's COVID-19 death toll as of Friday stood at 34,914

Most new COVID cases - in Bucharest (345), followed by Timis, Cluj and Constanta

The most new infection cases with SARS-CoV-2, compared to the previous report, were recorded in Bucharest - 345 and the counties of Timis - 138, Cluj - 124, Constanta - 118, Iasi - 105, Suceava - 103, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group, Agerpres informs.

The fewest cases were recorded in Covasna - 2 and Tulcea - 4.

All the counties and the City of Bucharest remain in a green scenario from the point of view of novel coronavirus infections, with the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being registered in the counties of Satu Mare - 1.97, Ilfov - 1.52, Bistrita-Nasaud - 1.39, Timis - 1.27 and Bucharest - 1.33.

543 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 4,298, 107 children

A number of 4,298 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalised in Romania in specialist care facilities, out of whom 107 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday.

According to the cited source, 543 patients are admitted to intensive care, five of them being children.

On the Romanian territory, 14,595 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 3,838 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 54,229 people are in quarantine at home and 97 people are in institutionalized quarantine.