25.3 pct increase in number of building permits for residential buildings in ten months

The number of building permits issued for residential buildings in Romania increased by 25.3% in the first ten months of the year, compared to a similar period in 2020, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday, agerpres reports.

Official data show that, between January 1 and October 31, 2021, 43,374 building permits were issued for residential buildings, and increases were registered in all development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (+1,799 permits), South-Muntenia (+1,622), North-East (+1,123), West (+1,020), Center (+961), North-West (+929), South-West Oltenia (+654) and South-East (+637) .

According to the cited source, at the level of October of this year, there is an increase in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+ 6%) and a decrease in total usable area (-11.1%), compared to the corresponding month from the previous year.

At territorial level, this increase (+243 permits) in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings is reflected in the following development regions: Center (+189 permits), Bucharest - Ilfov (+77), South-Muntenia (+36 ), South-West Oltenia (+24), West (+2) and South-East (+1). On the other hand, decreases were recorded in the North-West (-72 permits) and North-East (-14) development regions.

Compared to October 2020, this year there was an increase in both the number of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (+ 14.7%) and the total usable area (+ 0.04%). In this margin, this increase (+91 sqm) of the usable area under building permits issued for non-residential buildings is reflected in: Center (+46,605 sqm), North-West (+13,198), West (+5,683) and North-East (+5.098). Instead, decreases were registered in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-32,865 sqm), South-Muntenia (-21.057), South-East (-16,352) and South-West Oltenia (-219).

According to the INS, as compared to September 2021, in October 2021, 4,260 building permits were issued for residential buildings (-13%), with a total usable area of 909,697 sqm (-23.7%). Of this total, 68.9% are for the rural area.

In October of this year, there was a decrease in the usable area under building permits issued for non-residential buildings (-13.2%), compared to the previous month.

Also, during the analyzed period, there was a decrease in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-639), and, at territorial level, this trend is reflected in all development regions: North-East (-137 permits), West (-119), Bucharest-Ilfov (-108), North-West (-72), South-West Oltenia (-60), Center (-52), South-Muntenia (-49) and South-East (-42).

Regarding permits for non-residential buildings, 708 were issued in October 2021 (+ 8.3%), in a total usable area of 259,576 sqm (-13.2%). Compared to the previous month, in October 2021, there was a decrease (-39,457 sq m) of the usable area under building permits issued for non-residential buildings. This decrease is reflected in the following development regions: Bucharest - Ilfov (-32,442 sqm), South-Muntenia (-14,008), North-East (-8,314), South-West Oltenia (-3,921), South-East (-3,337 ) North-West (-1,848).

At the opposite end, with increases in this segment, are the development regions: Center (+23,165 sqm) and West (+1,248).

