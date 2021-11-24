263,250 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer BioNTech reached Romania on Wednesday

A number of 263,250 doses of vaccine from Pfizer BioNTech reached Romania on Wednesday, arriving at the Otopeni airport, according to a press release of the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) , agerpres reports.

Transport to the storage centre was provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. Vaccines have been transported safely in special containers with carbonic ice and sealed foil.

The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and in the next period they will be distributed to the existing regional centres. The National Storage Centre for vaccines against COVID 19 within the "Cantacuzino" Institute is fully authorized and endorsed by the National Authority for Medicines and Medical Devices in Romania.To date, our country has received 17,719,799 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 10,999,167 have already been used to immunize the population.