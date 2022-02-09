27,346 new COVID-19 cases, in over 94,698 tests conducted in past 24 hrs

A number of 27,346 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 8,923 fewer than the previous day, with over 94,698 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 3,402 are in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,482,394 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 79,374 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

There are 11,324 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, 241 fewer than the day before, of whom 811 are children.

1,120 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, 3 fewer than the previous day, 17 of whom are children. Of the 1,120 patients admitted to the ICU, 950 are unvaccinated.

According to the GCS, 2,038,716 patients were declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, 176 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 91 men and 85 women between the ages of 40 and over 80, of whom five prior to the reference interval. 171 deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Out of a total of 176 patients who died, 142 were unvaccinated and 34 were vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to over 80. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 61,092 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.