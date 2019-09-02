300 military sailors from Romania, Ukraine participate in Riverine 2019 exercise on the Danube

Approximately 300 military sailors from Ukraine and Romania will participate, starting Tuesday, in the bilateral exercise titled Riverine 2019, on the Danube, between Izmail, the Chilia arm of the Danube and Tulcea, a release remitted on Monday to AGERPRES by the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN) says.

The exercise that will take place between September 3-7 is led by the Mihail Kogalniceanu River Flotilla and has the objective to consolidate Romanian-Ukrainian cross-border naval cooperation in regards to the river Danube.

"In the planned training activities, two armored torpedo boats of the 67th Artillery Bearing Ships Division, two river missile boats of the 88th River Missile Boats Division and a river tug of the 131st Logistic Support Ships Division will undertake, together with the Ukrainian river squadrons and the ships of the Coast Guards of Ukraine and Romania, tactical maneuvers, inspection and control exercises on suspicious vessels, towing exercises, as well as training to apply the procedures for emergency situations intervention," the SMFN release shows.

The official opening of the Romanian-Ukrainian drill will take place on Wednesday, at 10:00 hrs on the Danube boardwalk in eastern Tulcea City, in the presence of SMFN head, Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Vice Admiral Ihor Voronchenko.

"The cooperation between the military fleets of Romania and Ukraine has gained, in the past years, an intense development in the realm of sea training, through the undertaking of joint exercises, in the land and lagoon action territory of the Danube Delta area, as well as in the realm of military naval education, through the development of educational partnerships which imply student exchanges between the two countries," the quoted source also mentions.