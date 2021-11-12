307 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another 307 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 21 previously unaccounted for, according to data released on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, these are 157 men and 129 women.

As many as 274 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, 27 deaths had no comorbidities, and for six deaths no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of the 318 patients who died, 286 were unvaccinated and 21 were vaccinated. The 21 vaccinated deceased patients age ranged was 50 to 59 years and over 80 years; 19 of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for two patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 52,513 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.