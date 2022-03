A number of 3,188 cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive people have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 32 deaths reported, one prior to the reference period, the coronavirus task force Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday.

In Romania, the highest number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic - 40,018 - was registered on February 1.