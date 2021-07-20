36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 244 hospitalisations

As many as 244 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 36 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

In Romania, 540 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 424 are in institutional isolation.



Also, 33,192 people are in quarantine at home and 36 in institutional quarantine.



In the last 24 hours, 200 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 1,630 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line.