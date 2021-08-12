371 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, in 27,803 tests done in last 24 hours

A number of 371 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where 27,803 tests were done, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Thursday.

These are cases that did not have a positive test prior.

Until Thursday, nationwide there have been 1,086,109 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, and 1,049,156 patients were declared cured.

Nationwide, until this time, there have been 8,843,697 RT-PCR tests processed and 2,017,447 quick antigenic tests.

In the last 24 hours there have been 12,767 RT-PCR tests made (5,320 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,447 upon request) and 15,036 quick antigenic tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 52 people were reconfirmed positive.