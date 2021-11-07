Coronavirus Update: 5,293 cases, 273 official deaths, 3,847 COVID-19 fines

As many as 273 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in in the last 24 hours, including 10 prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

The 10 deaths that occurred prior to the reference interval were registered in the counties of Arges, Vaslui and Valcea, in October. 263 deaths were reported in the reference interval.

According to the GCS, 143 men and 130 women have died in hospitals in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Vaslui, Valcea, and Bucharest City.

Among the 273 deaths, two were registered in the 30-39 age category, 11 for the 40-49 age category, 25 for the 50-59 age category, 71 deaths in the 60-69 category, 97 for the 70-79 age group and 67 for the over 80 age group.

As many as 244 of the registered deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, 8 did not present comorbidities, and for 21 patients there are currently no reported comorbidities.

Of the total of 273 deceased patients, 248 were unvaccinated and 25 vaccinated. The 25 vaccinated patients had ages between 40-49 and over 80. 23 of the vaccinated patients presented comorbidities, and for two patients there were no comorbidities reported.

A total of 50,755 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania, since the beginning of the pandemic

COVID-19 daily case count up by 5,293 on 30,000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 5,293 in the last 24 hours following over 30,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday.

As of today, 1,706,882 COVID positives were confirmed in Romania, 9,159 of whom are reinfected persons found positive more than 180 days after the first infection. As many as 1,496,473 patients were declared cured.

To date, 10,431,253 RT-PCR tests and 4,689,232 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 13,072 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (6,198 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,874 on request); as many as 17,380 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 726 people were reconfirmed positive.

3,847 COVID-19 fines levied in last 24 hours

Law enforcement in Romania levied 3,847 COVID-19 fines totalling 731,490 lei in the last 24 hours for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus information task force, reported on Sunday, Agerpres informs.

Also, three criminal files were drawn up for thwarting disease control.

Violations of the COVID-19 protection norms can be reported to the 0800.800.165 toll-free line set up by the Ministry of Interior, with the calls being taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed to the local structures for verification.

1,868 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 31 children

A number of 18,485 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 314 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

According to the cited source, 1,868 patients, 31 children included, are in intensive care.

Also, 119,167 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 17,514 are in institutional isolation.

Furthermore, 63,341 people are in quarantine at home, and 118 people are in institutional quarantine.

One ICU bed left for COVID-19 patients ; 1,868 beds - occupied

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that nationally, on Sunday, there is only one free bed in at the intensive care units in Romania for COVID-19 patients other than those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2.

On Sunday, according to data in the alerte.ms application, there are 1,754 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. In Bucharest, 392 ICU beds are approved for COVID-19 patients.

Nationwide, there is an operational reserve of 167 ICU beds for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, GCS said. These beds are activated, dynamically, where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards.

According to GCS, 1,868 ICU beds are occupied across the country.

At the national level, there is currently one ICU beds available, other than those reserved specifically for people with certain medical conditions that are confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, GCS reported.

According to the quoted source, is still underway to mobilise and provide the necessary medical staff for other ICU beds that will be available in the coming days.

"We mention the fact that in the process of operationalization of new ATI beds, the emphasis is on those intended for people who have certain medical conditions and who are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, because in these cases the respective patients present serious conditions that can constitute comorbidities and are at much higher risk," GCS said.