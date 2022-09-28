38pct of COVID cases recorded last week were in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi, Bihor

The National Institute of Public Health informs that, over September 19 - 25, 38pct of the COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Bihor.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 44.3pct of the confirmed cases were recorded among non-vaccinated people.

Of those vaccinated who became ill, 46.3pct were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

INSP specifies that 47.8pct of the total deaths were recorded in Mures, Neamt, Iasi, Sibiu and Bacau.

67.4pct of the deaths were recorded in unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, according to INSP, 86.5pct of all deaths were in people over 60, and 54.7pct of the deaths were recorded in men.

93.7pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.