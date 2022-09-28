 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

38pct of COVID cases recorded last week were in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi, Bihor

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
covid coronavirus

The National Institute of Public Health informs that, over September 19 - 25, 38pct of the COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Bihor.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 44.3pct of the confirmed cases were recorded among non-vaccinated people.

Of those vaccinated who became ill, 46.3pct were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

INSP specifies that 47.8pct of the total deaths were recorded in Mures, Neamt, Iasi, Sibiu and Bacau.

67.4pct of the deaths were recorded in unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, according to INSP, 86.5pct of all deaths were in people over 60, and 54.7pct of the deaths were recorded in men.

93.7pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.