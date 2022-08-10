39.7pct of Romania's COVID-19 cases, Aug.1-7, reported by Bucharest, counties of Cluj, Timis, Constanta, Brasov

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) has reported that in the August 1 - 7 week, 39.7% of Romania's COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest City and the counties of Cluj, Timis, Constanta, and Brasov.

According to the weekly monitoring report, 44.8% of the confirmed cases were in unvaccinated people.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 50.1% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months between doses.

As many as 34.4% of the total COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Bucharest City and the counties of Mures, Constanta, Dolj, and Sibiu.

INSP also says that 70.3% of deaths occurred in unvaccinated people.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, 86.4% of all deaths were in people aged over 60 years, 54.6% in men, and 93.7% of the deaths were in patients with at least one associated comorbidity. AGERPRES