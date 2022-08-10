 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

39.7pct of Romania's COVID-19 cases, Aug.1-7, reported by Bucharest, counties of Cluj, Timis, Constanta, Brasov

aa.com.tr
covid-19 coronavirus sars-cov-2

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) has reported that in the August 1 - 7 week, 39.7% of Romania's COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest City and the counties of Cluj, Timis, Constanta, and Brasov.

According to the weekly monitoring report, 44.8% of the confirmed cases were in unvaccinated people.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 50.1% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months between doses.

As many as 34.4% of the total COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Bucharest City and the counties of Mures, Constanta, Dolj, and Sibiu.

INSP also says that 70.3% of deaths occurred in unvaccinated people.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, 86.4% of all deaths were in people aged over 60 years, 54.6% in men, and 93.7% of the deaths were in patients with at least one associated comorbidity. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.