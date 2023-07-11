 
     
40 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant confirmed July 3-9

Berita Harian
Omicron

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Tuesday that, in the week of July 3 - 9, 40 cases with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed, of which 33 were variants of interest.

According to INSP, until now, 203 cases with the BA.2.75 sub-variant, 566 cases with BQ.1, 366 cases with the XBB sub-variant and 452 with the XBB.1.5 sub-variant of Omicron have been confirmed.

Until July 9, 9,994 cases with the Omicron variant (VOC) were confirmed. Of these, the BA.2 sub-variant was detected in 3,073 (31%), the BA.4 sub-variant in 62 (0.62%), and the BA.5 sub-variant in 3,481 (35%).

According to INSP, until July 9, 20,090 sequences were reported to The National Center for Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases (CNSCBT).

The 40 sequences from the week of July 3 - 9 were reported by INSP.AGERPRES

