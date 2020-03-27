400k labour agreements suspended so far, says Labour minister Alexandru

As many as 400,000 individual labour agreements are suspended so far, on Friday said the Labour and Social Protection minister Violeta Alexandru, for the private Digi 24 TV broadcaster.

She added that most of the employees with the labour agreements suspended will probably find themselves on the lists their employers are to submit to the County Employment Agencies to get the furlough for the employees.The minister presented Friday the simplified procedure to accessing by the employers the furlough funds put at their disposal.So, the payment will be carried out in maximum 15 days from the date the employer submits the documents to the county employment agencies, Violeta Alexandru said. She stressed that a first step to be completed by each employer is to prepare the documents so that at the beginning of April, for the period from 16 to 31 March, the documents be ready to be presented to the agencies for the payments to be done.The minister added that the employers do not have to advance any payment from their own coffers for furlough, stressing that the declarations lodged by the employers will not be verified momentarily by the authorities.